Cory Matthew Benefield, 24 of Rome, was arrested this week at a sports bar on the 200 block of Broad Street after he caused a scene while allegedly extremely drunk and disorderly.

Reports said that Benefield was told the leave following an altercation. However, he returned a short time later and began another altercation. When a deputy attempted to get Benefield to leave he began to curse at the officer.

It was then the deputy attempted to place Benefield under arrest. Benefield resisted the efforts and the deputy had to use minimal force to place him in handcuffs.

Benefield is charged with criminal trespass, public drunk, disorderly conduct and obstruction.