Rome City Schools (RCS) Board of Education voted to approve the hiring of two school administrators and a new assistant band director for the 2019-2020 school year.

Samantha Lindsey will join East Central Elementary School to serve as the assistant principal. Lindsey holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Elementary Education from Jacksonville State University.

In 2014 she completed a specialist program at Piedmont College with a concentration in Curriculum and Instruction, and in 2016 she finished a specialist program in Educational Leadership at Berry College.

Lindsey is no stranger to Rome City Schools. She began her work in RCS as a second grade teacher at Southeast Elementary School. She also taught at East Central Elementary School and Anna K. Davie Elementary School before serving as the academic coach for Anna. K Davie Elementary School. Currently, Lindsey serves as the academic coach for West Central Elementary School. In addition to working in the classroom, she offered her leadership skills by working with the school PBIS teams, serving on the system’s SLO Revision Team, East Central’s Leadership Team and as an SST Coordinator.

Rome City Schools is also welcoming Joey Connell to their administrative team where he will serve as an assistant principal for Rome High School. Connell holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Shorter College. He obtained his teaching certificate in 2007 and later obtained a master’s degree from Walden University in Special Education. He currently holds an Ed.S. in Curriculum and Development from Lincoln Memorial University and an Ed.S. in Leadership from Berry College.

Connell is also familiar with schools and students this area. He brings with him a wealth of experience from his time teaching special education at West Central and East Central. He currently serves in Floyd County

Schools as the Special Education Coordinator, ESY Coordinator and GAA Testing Coordinator.

Adam Daniel will join the system’s band directors. Daniel holds a B.A. in Music Education from Jacksonville State University with a certificate in Jazz Studies. He started his career in education at Callaway Middle School in LaGrange, Georgia, where he served as band director from 2009 until 2011. He also implemented a jazz program for Callaway Middle School, doubled the size of the band program in two years, and earned superior ratings at LGPE (the yearly musical evaluation for band students in the state). Since 2011, Daniel has served as the band director at Coosa High School.

Other certified and classified positions were also approved. All of the positions will become effective July 1, 2019.