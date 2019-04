Rome City Commissioners will set out for a Planning Retreat this week in Dahlonega.

Commissioners are expected to speak on the following items:

Roles and Responsibilities/ethics

Commission Compensation

Mayor’s Position

City Elections

Proclamations

Revolving Fund Concepts

NW Regional Hospital property plans

New Model for Economic Development

How to incorporate Ga Highlands College and GNTC to help alleviate shortage of CDL drivers

2013 SPLOST

Prioritization of 2017 SPLOST

T SPLOST

City facilities maintenance

Noise Ordinance

Dog Ordinance

Homeless

Marketing

Animal Shelter

Recycling Center.

The retreat will run Wednesday and Thursday.