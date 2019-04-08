A variety of familiar faces will take the stage in the OTR Wheel Engineering Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. at Rome City Auditorium. All proceeds raised by this event will benefit the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.

“We hope you will save the date and make plans to join us for a great evening of entertainment,” said Kim Davis, executive director of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia. “I am excited about this year’s lineup and I know you will be, too!”

Modeled after the popular reality TV show “Dancing With the Stars,” the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge will feature performances by 10 celebrity teams, with styles ranging from hip hop to ballroom and everything in between:

· Rob Byars of Rome Drywall dancing with Katie Kiser of the City of Rome, Baird Ballet, and The Dance Centre

· Lewis Byrne of Berry College Elementary School dancing with Tara Ogle of Harbin Clinic and The Dance Centre

· Emily Herren of Rome High School dancing with Dicie Waters, a student at Georgia Highlands College

· Emily Johnson of the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office dancing with her husband, Bryan Johnson, of Cox, Byington, Corwin & Twyman

· Rebekah Kinney of Darlington School dancing with Russell Evans of The UPS Store and Rome Little Theatre

· Dr. Shelby Moore of Culbreth Carr Watson Animal Clinic dancing with JoAnna Parker of Elm Street Elementary School and The Dance Centre

· Colin Powell of Keller Williams Realty dancing with Jessica Cole, who will be teaching at Elm Street Elementary beginning next year

· Brad Roberson of the Rome-Floyd Fire Department dancing with Hannah Camacho of West Central Elementary School and The Dance Centre

· Brian Sikes of Rome Middle School dancing with Emily Tumlin of Liberty’s Legacy

· Robert Smyth of Coosa Valley Credit Union dancing with his daughter, Caroline Smyth, a student at Coosa High School

Teams compete for the Judges’ Choice Award, to be determined by a panel of judges, and the People’s Choice Award, which is determined by community support in the form of funds donated. An online voting website will be launched in the coming months.

“The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia provides critical services to five counties in our region,” said Matha Jacobs, president of the Board of Directors. “Unfortunately, as is the case with many non-profit organizations, our budget has been cut continuously over the past several years. By simply attending this event, you are making a contribution to a very worthwhile cause and helping us raise awareness in our community. Plus, I guarantee that you will love the show!”

The Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge has raised more than $1 million for the Sexual Assault Center in the last eight years, $188,000 of which was raised last year alone. The Board of Directors hopes to be even more successful in 2019.

“We are grateful to each and every person who plays a role in putting on this critical fundraiser for our organization each year,” said Davis. “It is truly helping us make a bigger difference in this community.”

To keep up with the latest information, find Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge on Facebook. Tickets are not yet available.

If you are interested in sponsoring the OTR Wheel Engineering Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge or for more information, please call the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia at 706-292-9024.