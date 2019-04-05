Justin Dean ripped an inside-the-park homerun on the first pitch of the

game and the Rome Braves never looked back, opening the 2019 season with an impressive 9-1 win over the Intimidators in North Carolina on Thursday evening.

After adding a second run in the 1 st inning on a Brendan Venter RBI 1B, Rome erupted for four runs in the 3rd thanks to a Griffin Benson RBI 2B and a three run homer from Venter. Trey Harris added a solo shot in the 5 th and Rome completed their scoring with two runs in the 6 th inning on back to back RBI singles by Harris and Venter, extending the lead to 9-0.

Kannapolis got its lone run in the 8 th inning on a 2B from Steele Walker into centerfield to pull it to 9-1. Rome never trailed in the game.

Venter finished his night 4-5 with a homer, double and 5 RBI. Harris, Dean, and Andrew Moritz all contributed multi-hit efforts as well and Greg Cullen had a hit and two walks.

As the Rome offense sizzled, their pitching staff enjoyed a successful night of its own. RHP Nolan Kingham got the win, tossing five scoreless innings and allowing only three hits, with a strikeout and no walks. Former position player-turned reliever Kurt Hoekstra was dominant on Thursday out of the bullpen, recording four strikeouts in 1.1 innings.

Game two of the series and season is scheduled for 7 pm Friday evening at Intimidators Stadium in Kannapolis. Rome puts RHP Jasseel De La Cruz on the mound. Kannapolis will start LHP Taylor Varnell.

Rome (1-0): 9 R 14 H 1 E

Kannapolis (0-1): 1 R 5 H 1 E

W: Nolan Kingham (1-0)

L: Stiever (0-1)

Time: 2:51

Attendance: 2,595