Rome Braves RHP Nolan Kingham has been promoted from Single-A Rome to High-A Florida.

In corresponding moves, RHP Claudio Custodio was transferred from extended spring training to Single-A Rome. Kingham, 22, was 1-1 with a 0.56 ERA in three starts for the Single-A Braves.

In 16 innings of work on the season, the young right-hander surrendered just two runs (one earned) on 12 hits while striking out seven and walking one. Kingham was originally selected by the Braves in the 12th round of the 2018 draft out of Texas.

The Rome roster has 25 active players and 2 injured. SUMMARYDELETE: Nolan KinghamADD: Claudio Custodio