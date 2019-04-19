The Rome Braves opened their three game series against the Greenville Drive with a 4-0 shutout loss Thursday night at Flour Field. Despite more than a dozen at-bats with runners in scoring position the Braves were unable to manage a run against their division rival.

Greenville got all of their offense in the 3rd inning against Rome RHP starter Trey Riley. A leadoff walk was followed by a double. Outfielder Tyler Esplin then got Greenville on the board with a two run single. The Drive scored two additional runs on a Triston Casas single and a sacrifice fly from Brandon Howlett. Riley departed after 4 innings having struck out five batters and walking three. All runs against him were earned.

The Braves threatened in nearly every inning but were unable to break through. Down 4-0 in the 9th Rome brought the tying run to the plate but ended up leaving the bases loaded after a strikeout to end the game.

Rome finished the evening 1-13 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base. Ricardo Rodriguez went 3-4 with two doubles. Carlos Paraguate was 1-2 with a double, walk and an HBP. Justin Dean was 0-3 but walked twice and stole two bases. Greg Cullen went 1-3 with a double and was also hit by a pitch. He left the game in the 8th inning after being plunked in the arm.

The Braves bullpen was outstanding, logging four scoreless frames with seven strikeouts while allowing two walks and two hits. RHP Victor Vodnik retired all six batters he faced and struck out three. RHP Kurt Hoekstra struck out the side in the 8th inning.

The Braves and Drive continue their three game series at Flour Field on Friday evening at 7:05 pm. Rome will start RHP Odalvi Javier and Greenville puts RHP Brayan Bello on the bump.

Rome (5-9): 0 R 6 H 0 E

Greenville (6-8): 4 R 8 H 1 E

W: Chris Machamer (1-0)

L: Trey Riley (0-3)

Time: 2:47

Attendance: 5,581