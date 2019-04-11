The Rome Braves ended their week-long road trip on a sour note Wednesday afternoon, dropping the final game in Columbia by the score of 2-0. With the defeat the Braves return home riding a five game losing streak.

Hitting in clutch situations was again a factor that worked against Rome. The Braves outhit the Fireflies overall but went 0-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven men on base. Columbia scored their runs on a sacrifice fly in the 2nd inning and off a Luis Mora balk in the 6th.

Rome starting pitcher RHP Nolan Kingham had another excellent outing, allowing only one run in five innings of work. He struck out five batters and walked one. Kingham made two starts on the road trip and threw a total of 10 innings while surrendering only one run, giving him an ERA of 0.90. He received the tough luck loss on Wednesday.

Outfielder Justin Dean finished 1-3 with a double and a HBP. He was the only Rome player to reach third base in the game. RHP reliever Victor Vodnik threw two scoreless innings and struck out two Fireflies.

The Braves have completed their road trip and now return to Northwest Georgia to enjoy their Home Opener at State Mutual Stadium against the Greenville Drive. First pitch will be Thursday evening at 7 pm.

Rome will start RHP Jasseel De La Cruz and Greenville will put RHP Thaddeus Ward on the bump.

Rome (1-5): 0 R 6 H 1 E

Columbia (3-3): 2 R 4 H 1 E

W: Willy Taveras (1-0)

L: Nolan Kingham (1-1)

S: Ezequiel Zabaleta (2)

Time: 2:25

Attendance: 6,351