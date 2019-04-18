Roger Neal Millsap, age 46, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home. Roger was an amazing husband, father, brother and son who worshiped God and loved his family. He is survived and proudly honored by his wife, Ginger, daughter, Summer and his son, Julius. He is deeply cherished by his father and mother, Claude Millsap and Beatrice Millsap. He is treasured by his brother, Eric Millsap and his wife, Amy Millsap; his sister, Ellen Allen and his sister, Myra Belcher and her husband Phillip Belcher. He is adored by his nieces and nephews, including Mallory, Rachel, Zachry, Joseph, Clint, Molly, Lucy, Sawyer, Ezra, Alex and Anndee. He is esteemed by an army of extended family. He is respected by friends and colleagues. Roger was blessed with many incredible talents and hobbies including automotive restoration and repair, home improvement, and health and fitness. As an AT&T employee with over twenty-three years experience, he performed his job with a high level of knowledge and dependability. For over eight years, he served generously as President of the Ivy Chase Homeowner’s Association. He also proudly attended The Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville. Roger was driven by an unmatched work ethic, humbly fulfilled his role as husband and provider and embraced a passion for enjoying life. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at eleven o’clock in the morning on Thursday, the 18th of April, 2019 in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home with Dr. Jacob King officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Providence Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Joseph Allen, Clint Allen, Zachary Griffith, Buck Earwood, Zachary Millsap, Evan Messer and Matt Parker. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four o’clock in the afternoon until eight, on Wednesday, the 17th of April, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to post tributes and sign the on-line register. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA has charge of the arrangements and is honored to serve the Millsap Family in this most difficult of times.