Rachael Yvonne Ball, age 64, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her residence.

Ms. Ball was born in Atlanta, GA on November 3, 1954, daughter of the late Elbert Montgomery Brock and the late Ollie Sue Ball Brock. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, James Gibson, III, and by a brother, Johnny Brock.

Survivors include five daughters, Camille Evans (Ben Adamson), Hixson, TN, Toni Yontz, Cave Spring, Kristy Gibson (Jimmy), Silver Creek, Patty Geddings (April Shepard), Dallas, and Valerie Ball (Dee Huntley), Alabama; fifteen grandchildren, Cruz Kelley, Princeton Kelley, Charles Shadwick, Thomas & Chelsea Rinker, Daniel Williams, Alex Williams, Vanessa Williams, Desi & Dylan Miller, Dustin White, Angel Gibson, Alyssa Geddings, Timmy Geddings, Sophia Geddings, Devontae Huntley and Davieon Huntley; 11 great grandchildren; two brothers, Billy Brock (Kathy), San Pedro, CA and Jimmy Brock (Fran), Riverdale; a sister-in-law, Brenda Brock, Rome; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Tim Patnode will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 3pm until the service time.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.