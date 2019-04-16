The Rome Area Council for the Arts (RACA) hosts the Firefly Fling Student Art Competition in conjunction with its annual Firefly Fling fundraiser. Rome and Floyd County middle and high school students were invited to submit two-dimensional artwork in the theme of the event.

A panel of independent judges evaluated all pieces and selected an overall winner for Middle School and overall winner for High School as well as several honorable mentions. The student artists receive a cash prize

that is split between the student and his or her school’s art department. Additionally, the pieces are featured on the Firefly Fling invitation and promotional materials. All of the submitted works will be displayed at the Firefly Fling for the guests to enjoy.

Every year, RACA’s Firefly Fling is an evening of delicious food, energetic music, and inspired art. This year, the upscale, festival-like event will be held on Friday, April 26th at Rotary Plaza. RACA will also honor Nancy Loveday Smith with its annual R.A.C.A. (Rome Arts Champion) Award.

Proceeds from the Firefly Fling go to support RACA’s mission of enriching the Greater Rome Community through the unifying and compelling power of the arts. RACA supports local artists and organizations that provide arts education, programming and awareness for the community’s youth and

adults.

The winners of RACA’s Firefly Fling Student Art Competition are as follows:

High School Winner: Honorable Mentions: Pepperell High-

Emma Harrell Rome Middle- Morgan Davis, 11th grade

9th Grade, Armuchee High Paloma Cruz-Herrera, 8th grade Marli Clouatre, 11th grade

Middle School Winner: Model High Armuchee High-

Teresa Nguyen Mandy McGinnis, 10th grade Tessa Bagwell, 9th grade

7th Grade, Rome Middle Hannah (Taylor) Nelson, 12th grade Makenna Raiford, 11th grade

Rebecca Parson, 12th grade

“I like to use my artwork to show how I see the world from a creative, fantasy point of view. Art helps me have a brighter outlook on life” said High School Winner, Emma Harrell.

“We have incredibly talented young people in Rome and Floyd County,” said RACA Executive Director, Mandy Maloney. “It is our honor to feature their work. We are thankful to the local art programs, teachers and students for their continued support of RACA.” To learn more about this year’s Firefly

Fling and to purchase tickets, visit www.romearts.org/raca-events.