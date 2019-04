PruittHealth of Rome has pans for a major addition at their facility on Three Mile Road near Mount Berry Mall.

According to the RNT the addition will include 22,300 square foot of space at a close of close to $8 million.

The move is expected to increase the amount of private rooms at the facility form 4 to close to 40. It also includes associated therapy, dining and rehabilitation facilities.

A final drawing of plans should be coimplted by next month.