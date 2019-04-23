The Floyd County Police Department, in coordination with Floyd 911, is planning a prayer vigil for one of our family on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. outside the law enforcement center.

On March 27, 2019 at around 7:15 a.m. Kimberly Graham was involved in a motor vehicle crash that resulted in serious injury. Subsequent medical factors led to a setback in her condition that resulted in her present need for continued hospital care. She was moved from Erlanger Hospital a week

ago and is currently a patient at Kindred in Rome.

Chaplain Thornton visited with her late last week and reports that she responded to verbal commands and has shown incredible improvement. Plans are in the works to possibly livestream the event so we want a big crowd there to show our family unity. The livestream is important for Kimberly because she’ll be able to listen and hear the support for her recovery.

Kimberly was a dispatcher for about 5 years with Floyd 911 and had transferred to the PD only 4 days before the crash. As a dispatcher she reached many people in all services so this invitation goes to everyone. Please join us outside on the front lawn at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.