According to WSB in Atlanta, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Summer Wingington was last seen at the Walmart Super Center on Tuesday at 4 a.m. with two men, who authorities say live in Carrollton and Villa Rica.

The sheriff’s office said the girl ran away from her Cartersville home during the night and her family said she’s never done this before and do not know where she is.

The car the group was in is a black 2003 Acura MDX SUV, with Georgia license plate RGI5793.

Summer is blonde, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has brown eyes.

From WBHF radio