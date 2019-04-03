Global Impact International released plans on Wednesday that will turn the property that once housed Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital into a place where individuals can seek help for their issues.

According to Jeff Mauer with Global Impact, Hope Village will help those with substance abuse, mental illnesses and in poverty find support though numerous avenues.

He said that the Village will give mental health support, spiritual and mental health counseling, on the job training and life skills instruction.

Hope Village will also help with DFCS involved family persecution and foster case cases. They will also help with at-risk teens that are aging out of foster care, as well as victims of sex trafficking and pregnant teens.

Mayer said that a plan for the Village will be submitted to the state by mid 2020. Over the next year the organization has plans to purchase and create programs. Plans are to hire close to 300 people.

Hope Village will be an extension of Restoration Rome but all existing services will remain at the former home of Southeast Elementary.

This come comes eight years after the hospital closed.