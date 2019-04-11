The Rome Area Council for the Arts (RACA) has awarded the 2019 Rome

Arts Champion Award (R.A.C.A) to Nancy Smith. The Rome Arts Champion Award was established in 2012 to be given to annually to an organization or individual that has demonstrated the highest level of unselfish service to the Greater Rome community through the Arts.

Nominees are submitted by RACA members and voted on by the Board of Directors each year. The award is presented at RACA’s spring event, Firefly Fling, which is being held this year on April 26 th at Rotary Plaza in

Downtown Rome. Former winners include Susan Gilbert Harvey, Oak Hill Museum, and the Chiaha Harvest Fair.

Mrs. Smith has served the artistic community in Rome since 1975. She began as President of the Chiaha Guild and helped establish and revise the Chiaha Harvest Fair in the 1980’s, seeing it move from Heritage Park to its current location at Ridgeferry Park. She then joined RACA in its early

years and helped facilitate such RACA projects as the gallery on Broad Street, the “Porta Futurus” sculpture, the FANFARE Galas, and the Ellen Axson Wilson Homecoming Art Exhibit and statue. She retired from the RACA board after 30 years of service. She has served on the Rome International Film Festival Board as well as received the Heart of the Community Award in 2003.

Mrs. Smith received a BA from Mercer University in Fine Arts and Political Science and is married to David Smith of Rome. She is mother to Ginny and Steven, and grandmother to Mitchell, Carter, Jack, Slade and Genevieve.

“RACA has been able to continue to serve the Rome community for well over 40 years because of hard working, passionate people like Nancy who give so much of themselves to our cause. Nancy has contributed so much to the Rome arts community and that we felt we must celebrate her contributions in a special way”, said Mandy Maloney, Executive Director.

The Rome Area Council for the Arts invites the public to celebrate Mrs. Smith at this year’s Firefly Fling. For more information please visit www.romearts.org/about/fire-fly-fling-2019.