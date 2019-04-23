Nancy Daugherty Summey, 66, of Cartersville, GA passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019. Nancy was born in Waco , GA on August 18, 1952 to the late Mr. Curtis Daugherty and Mrs. Jeanette Phillips

Nancy was a graduate of Mt. Zion high School in Carroll County, GA. She later attended the University of West Georgia where she received her Bachelors Degree in English and then received her Master’s Degree in Administration from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, AL. Nancy worked for the Bartow County School System for 42 years. She served as principal at Pine Log, Emerson and Mission Road Elementary Schools. She retired in 2016. Nancy was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed shopping, playing the piano and attending her beloved churches. Above everything else, Nancy loved her family, and enjoying being Nan Nan to her grandchildren. She will truly be missed by all who had the pleasure to know and love her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Joe Summey and her parents.

She is survived by her son, Brandon (LeAnn) Summey, grandchildren; Gray and Hudson and the upcoming arrival of Evie Jo Summey, brothers and sisters-in-law; Jerry (Dora Lou), Pat (Glenn) Mitchum, Cathy Burnell and Gene Summey. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive to cherish Nancy’s memory.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at two o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Officiating will be the Rev. Adam Toole, Rev. Sanford Fountain, Rev. Bradford Thomas and Rev. Eric Elrod. Pallbearers will include: Kurt Scoggins, Jeff Summey, John Smith, Donny Ruff, Mike Scoggins, Jeremy Lemons, Blake Scoggins and Jody Elrod. Interment will follow the services at Pine Log Methodist Church Cemetery in Pine Log, GA.

The family will receive friends at Owen Funeral Home Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from five o’clock in the evening until nine.

Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, GA is honored to serve the Summey Family at this difficult time.