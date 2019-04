Ms. Laura M Valentine, age 65 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Friday, March 29th 2019. She was born on April 8th, 1953 in Wheeling, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Augustus and Lottie Christine Burgess McAbee .

Ms. Valentine is survived by five children, eight grandchildren and two nieces.

In keeping with her wishes, Ms. Valentine was cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.