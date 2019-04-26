Mrs. Valerie Hovey Tolbert, age 58, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at a local hospital following a brief illness.

Mrs. Tolbert was born in Rome, Georgia on October 13, 1960, daughter of the late Clarence “Bud” Tolbert and the late Patricia Hovey Schaefer. She was also preceded in death by her step-father, Carl Schaefer.

Mrs. Tolbert attended Berry Academy and also attended Berry College where she received her degree in Psychology in 1982. Before becoming disabled, she was employed at Berry College as a cashier and was also employed with the Rome-Floyd County Mental Health Department as a houseparent. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, Douglas Tolbert, to whom she was married on May 12, 1994; a sister, Deborah Renfro, Decatur, TN; a step-brother, Robert “Bob” Schaefer, Rome; her mother-in-law, Shirley Carroll, Silver Creek; a brother-in-law, James Tolbert, Silver Creek; four nephews, Bert and Michael Renfro, Paducah, K?Y, and Lucas and Cole Edwards, Plainville; a great niece, Natalie Rose Edwards, Plainville; many aunts and cousins also survive.

Private graveside services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Clifford Free will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Tolbert requested memorial contributions be made to the Rome-Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad Street, Rome, Ga 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.