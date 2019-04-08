Mrs. Shirley Mae Edwards Morgan, age 88, of Cave Spring, passed away Saturday morning, April 6, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Morgan was born in Portage, WI on September 24, 1930, daughter of the late Fritz “Fred” Edwards and the late Mae Wilson Edwards. She was also preceded in death by her husband, C. A. Morgan, by 2 sisters, Donna Grimes and Cheryl Edwards, and by a brother, Jerry Edwards. Mrs. Morgan was a homemaker and so much more. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne Allen, Marietta; her son, Bob Morgan (Wanda), Cedar Bluff, AL; 2 brothers, Wayne and Gary Edwards, both of Pardeeville, WI; 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 12 noon at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with her Pastor, the Rev. Jack Karch officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Tuesday from 10am until the service hour.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Tuesday at 11:30am and include: Robert Morgan, Tom Wolfe, Scott Allen, Britt Simms, Evan Simms, Samuel Hammond, and Donovan Tucker.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.