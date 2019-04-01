Mrs. Sarah Frances Stephens Puckett, age 84, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Sunday morning, March 31, 2019 with her loving family at her bedside.

Mrs. Puckett was born on May 29, 1934 in Cedartown, Georgia the daughter of the late Roy Edwin Stephens Sr., and the late Ocie Bell Rhinehart Stephens. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Sammy Puckett; her son, Michael Puckett; a daughter, Syble Crytts, as well as a number of brothers and sisters.

Sarah Frances Puckett is survived by her daughter, Sherry McGown; brothers and sister in law, Jerry W. & Linda Stephens and John Stephens; sisters and brothers in law, Wanda & Michael Payton, Juanita & Talmadge Pope and Janice & Curtis Hollabought; four grandchildren and one great great grandchild. A number of nephews, nieces and other relatives also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Sarah Frances Puckett will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, April 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Tatum officiating. Interment will follow in the North View Cemetery.

The Following Gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers: Tim White, Craig Payton, Eric Mull, Jason Stephens, Jack Perser and Bob Frank. Scotty Pope will be the Honorary Pallbearer.

The Family will receive friends on Tuesday afternoon, April 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Sarah Frances Stephens Puckett.