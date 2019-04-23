Mrs. Kathryn Ruth Jones, age 73, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Jones was born in Floyd County, Georgia on January 21, 1946, daughter of the late Julious W. Robbins and the late Roberta East Robbins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert H. Jones, and by several brothers and sisters. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Jones worked in the carpet industry. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include a son, Roy C. Robinson; three sisters, Hazel Ghorley, Rome, Jean Uvalle, Rome, and Margaret Wood, Douglasville; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 2pm at Sardis Methodist Church Cemetery in Rockmart. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate.

Mrs. Jones will lie instate at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 3 until 5pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

