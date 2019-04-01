Mrs. Jada Ann Pineda Green, age 35 of Rockmart, Georgia, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born on March 7, 1984 in Rome, Georgia.

Mrs. Green is survived by her father, Jorge Pineda; mother, Pamela Hodges Stringer (Ken); husband, Darrell Green; sons, Nathan Green and Thomas Green; sisters, Alisa Suter, Kristina Whitfield (Dustin), and Abagail Lambert (Doyal); brothers, Fortino Pineda, Jr., Victor Pineda, and Tad Stringer; and several other extended family members.

In keeping with Mrs. Green’s wishes’ she was cremated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at eleven o’clock in the morning at Morning View Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Hulsey and Mrs. Wanda Knight officiating.

The family of Mrs. Green will receive family and friends after the memorial service on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Morning View Baptist Church.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Jada Ann Pineda Green.