Mrs. Jacqueline Marshall “Jackie” Mull, age 86, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Mull was born in Rome, GA on August 27, 1932, daughter of the late Fred and Allie Crawford Marshall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Chester Mull, and by 2 sisters, Pat Kerns and Charlotte Jolly. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Mull was employed with Coosa Valley Technical College here in Rome. She was a member of Turner’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sister, Martha Ann Marshall Kerns, Rome; her brother, Bernard Marshall, Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Terry Timms and the Rev. Scott Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Monday at 1:30pm and include: Ken Kerns, Dan Jolly, and Thad Jolly.

The family extends special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Riverwood Senior Living for their compassion and care.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.