MRS. FRANCES MAXEY HOLT, age 86, of Jenkins Gap Road, Summerville, Georgia passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, evening at her residence. A native Chattooga Countian, She was born to the late Dewey Maxey, Sr. and Myrtle Maynor Maxey, on January 6, 1933. Mrs. Holt was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, a homemaker, and was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Thomas (Tommy) Holt, Jr. on May 30, 2018, also preceded by Brothers and Sisters.

Surviving are daughters and spouses, Regina (Steve) Anderson, Teresa Lynn (Danny) Pierce, and Kay (David) Swanson; son and spouse, David (Alisha) Holt; sister, Cathryn Pittman; brothers, Ricky Maxey and Ralph Maxey; grandchildren, Joi Beth Hoseney, Dusty Swanson, Ross Anderson, Payton Anderson, Kailin Womack, Eli Holt, Nico Holt; great grandchildren, Briley Womack, and Luke Womack; several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13th, at 11:00 A.M. from the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Bryant officiating, interment in Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery. Active Pallbearers Steve Anderson, Ross Anderson, Payton Anderson, Danny Pierce, Eli Holt, and Alan Maxey. The Family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10 until 11 A.M. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the Family suggest contributions to the Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery Fund, c/o Sam Jones, #1430 John Jones Road, Summerville, Georgia-30747.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Frances Maxey Holt who died Friday, April 5th.