Mrs. Frances Jennings Stimpson, age 87 of Centre, passed away Friday, April 5th at her residence.
A memorial service will be 12:00 PM Monday, April 8th at Tates Chapel Baptist Church, with Rev. David Lee officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M until 12:00 P.M. Monday, at the church.
Survivors include daughter, Frankie Stimpson Trammell of Centre; sister, Mil Twenhafel of Mercedes, TX; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold E. Stimpson and a son, Michael Stimpson.
Mrs. Stimpson was a native of , the daughter of the late James and Sally England Cardon Jennings, worked in a Law Office and was a member of Tates Chapel Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Mrs. Frances Jennings Stimpson, age 87 of Centre
Mrs. Frances Jennings Stimpson, age 87 of Centre, passed away Friday, April 5th at her residence.