Mrs. Frances Jennings Stimpson, age 87 of Centre, passed away Friday, April 5th at her residence.

A memorial service will be 12:00 PM Monday, April 8th at Tates Chapel Baptist Church, with Rev. David Lee officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M until 12:00 P.M. Monday, at the church.

Survivors include daughter, Frankie Stimpson Trammell of Centre; sister, Mil Twenhafel of Mercedes, TX; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold E. Stimpson and a son, Michael Stimpson.

Mrs. Stimpson was a native of , the daughter of the late James and Sally England Cardon Jennings, worked in a Law Office and was a member of Tates Chapel Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

