Mrs. Faye Blackmon Tillmann, age 76, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Sunday morning, March 31, 2019 with her loving family at her bedside.

She was born on March 10, 1943 in Marshall County, Alabama the daughter of Mr. Perry Blackmon and Mrs. Ava Blackmon Carter. Mrs. Tillmann had worked for Columbus Finance for several years and prior to her health declining she had been a active member of the the Pine Bower Baptist Church where she had been a member of many years.

Mrs. Tillmann was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Tillmann; father, Perry Blackmon; her mother and step father, Ava Carter and Jay Carter; her sister and brother in law, Shelby Mitchell and Jerry Mitchell.

Faye Tillmann is survived by her loving children, grandchildren & great grandchildren: son, Wayne and Lynn Tillmann and Ava Tillmann & Amy and C. J. Norris & Ila & Timberly Johnson; son, John “Ratt” and Sherry Tillmann and Jesy Tillmann & Austin & Kristen Tillmann & Shiloh and Reed Maiden & Lauren Maiden & Camden & Paisley; daughter, Stephanie Sewell & Jayda Sewell; daughter, Dawn and Bill Truett & Ben Truett; brothers, W.C. Blackmon and Jan & Vacel Carter and Rita; nieces and nephews, Andrew Carter & Tamra, Anna Carter, Melissa Brown & Emma, Heather Carter & Chris and Susan Mitchell. A number of other relatives also survive.

The Memorial service for Faye Tillmann will be conducted on Tuesday morning, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Pine Bower Baptist Church with Mr. Sammy White speaking and Rev. Joe Bates officiating. Interment will follow in the Pine Bower Cemetery.

Ben Truett, Jesy Tillmann, Austin Tillmann, C. J. Norris and Ellis Thompson will serve as Pallbearers.

The Family will receive friends on Monday evening, April 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

