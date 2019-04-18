Mrs. Edna Claudette Collins Dempsey, age 79, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Dempsey was born in Rome, GA on June 13, 1939, daughter of the late Claude Collins and the late Paul and Edna Brooks Fountain. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Martha Pendergrass. Mrs. Dempsey joined New Armuchee Baptist Church in 1962 and was very active in the ministries of the church including Sunday School, Mission Friends, G. A.’s, and Vacation Bible School. She was also active in the prayer and bereavement ministries of the church. Later, she joined Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church where she was active until her health declined. Her family and her church were the most important priorities in her life.

Survivors include her husband, Herbert Eugene “Buck” Dempsey, to whom she was married on July 8, 1960; a daughter, Amy Deanna Hyde (Keith), Rome; 2 sons, Steven Clark Dempsey, Atlanta, and David Brooks Dempsey, Rome; 2 granddaughters, Hailey Anna Fricks (John), Rome, and Ashtin Brooke Mendiola (Miles), Atlanta; a brother, Jerry Collins, Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Dr. Keith Kelley and the Rev. Mac McCurry will officiate. Interment will follow on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10am in Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.