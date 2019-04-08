Mrs. Carolyn Elizabeth Brannon Floyd, age 71, of Rome, passed away Thursday evening, April 4, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Floyd was born in Acworth, GA on August 12, 1947, daughter of the late Billy Ray Brannon and the late Louise Jordan Brannon. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Denise Floyd Edwards, by a granddaughter, Jessica Edwards, and by 3 siblings. Prior to her illness, she was employed for over 15 years as Deli Manager at Millican’s Foodland in Lindale. She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Rev. Buddy Eugene Floyd; 2 daughters, Tammy Penny (John), Cave Spring, and Cynthia Headrick (Gabriel Garcia), Rome; a son, Kenneth Floyd (Amanda), Silver Creek; 4 grandchildren, Jeramy Penny (Cassie Thomas), Justin Penny, James McKnight (Ashley), and Brianna Kyker (Dustin); 3 great grandchildren, Landon Penny, Abby McKnight, and Remi Kyker; 2 sisters, Kathy Lopez and Lola Ann Sillings; 5 brothers, David, Mark, Richard, Billy, and Dewey Henson; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. James Abercrombie and the Rev. Jeff Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Hebron Cemetery in Key, AL.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 2pm until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at the residence.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Kenneth Floyd, Jeramy Penny, Justin Penny, Landon Penny, Dustin Kyker, Gabriel Garcia, James McKnight, and John Penny.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.