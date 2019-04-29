Mrs. Betty Ruth Frazier Dodd, age 86, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in a local hospital.

Betty graduated from East High School of Wichita, Kansas. After high school, she worked for GMAC, a local photographer, and other jobs until she met a pilot of the US Air Force. They were married on April 18, 1959 in Miami, Oklahoma. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. While in Warner Robins, in addition to being a homemaker, she volunteered as a den mother for the Boy Scouts of America and the Robins AFB Thrift shop. She was also President for the Officer’s Wives Club. After Walter’s retirement, she moved to Rome, Georgia. She was a member of Rush Chapel UMC and the Watter’s Distict Homemakers Club. She also worked for Dickey Seed Company. Betty was very proud of her ancestry. She was a direct descendent of Richard De Clare, 6th Earl of Clare, and Magna Charta Surety; King Bruce of Scotland; Frontiersman, Daniel Boone; Statesman, Nathan Boone; and Samuel Frazier, member of the Tennessee State Constitutional Convention and Tennessee state senator from Green County from 1796 – 1798. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Betty was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Frazier, Bob Frazier and Jim Frazier.

Survivors include her husband, Walter Oneal Dodd, Rome; daughter, Cynthia Ann Dodd Leonard (Ronald), Rome; son, Lance Allan Dodd (Victoria), Rome; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Ann Sanchez (Victor), Rome, Julia Christine Hammond (Daniel), Rome, Angela Michelle Mohnkern (Andy), Conway, ARK, Nathan Oneal Dodd II (Tina), Crossville, TN, Michelle Frances Chartier, Bossier City, LA, Stephanie Wilkes (Michael), Monroe, LA; four local great-grandchildren, Alexander Hammond, Paris Hammond, Ella Dyer and Aiden Sanchez, all of Rome; 6 more great-grandchildren, from across the United States.

A gathering of friends to celebrate the life of Betty Ruth Dodd will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM, at 2861 Turkey Mountain Rd., Rome, GA 30161.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Rush Chapel United Methodist Church, 1225 Rush Chapel Rd NE, Rome, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement on behalf of the family.