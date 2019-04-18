Mrs. Barbara Patty Rogers LeCroy, age 81 of Leesburg passed away Wednesday, April 17th at Riverview Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be 3:PM Saturday, April 20th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Melvyn Salter officiating; burial will follow in Hebron cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:PM Saturday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Randy Odam, Jaime Wood, Kevin McDaniel, Cameron McDaniel, Gaven Arnold, Jason McDaniel, Hank Arnold.

Survivors include her husband, John Paul LeCroy; daughters, A. Lynne (Jimmy) Wood of Mt. Juliet, TN, Cheryl (Don Burkett) Odam of Gadsden; sisters, Sue Morgan of Contonment, FL., Linda Gail (Jerry) Stokes of Gaylesville; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Melvin Roscoe Rogers a son, Jerry Alan Rogers, daughter Susan Gay Rogers, and a brother, Jerry Patty.

Mrs. LeCroy was a native of Cherokee County, the daughter of the late James Leonard and Lola Wynn Patty and she was of the Baptist faith.