Mrs. Barbara Ann McKelvey, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mrs. McKelvey was born in Rome, GA on August 7, 1935, daughter of the late Ora Beard and the late Georgia Setzie Beard. She had spent her entire life in Rome and Floyd County. Prior to ill health, she had been associated with the Atlanta Gas Light Company as a cashier and was later an associate in the jewelry department at Walmart. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bill Beard and Bud Beard.

Survivors include a son, Phillip Moon, of St. Augustine, FL; a grandson, Alexander Moon, of Rome; several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, April 19, 2019 in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. Clifford Free will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 10am until time for the service.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.