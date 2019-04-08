Mr. Thomas Sims “Tom” Medlock, Jr., age 81, of Rome, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Medlock was born in Rome, GA on July 7, 1937, son of the late Thomas Sims Medlock, Sr. and the late Queenie Mae Carnes Medlock. He was also preceded in death by daughter, Laurie Leigh Medlock, by 2 sisters, Frances Paris Rhyne and Alva Paris Cook, and by a brother, Vaughn Paris. Mr. Medlock graduated from Rome High School in the class of 1958 and was chosen “Best Dressed” his senior year. He served in the United States Army Reserves. He was an electrician in his early years and was employed with I. B. E. W. Local #613. Fifty years ago, he opened Tom’s Gun Shop, which was the oldest and most successful gun shop in Rome. Mr. Medlock was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, the former Mildred Louise “Micki” Ellison, to whom he was married on July 5, 1958; his son, David Sims Medlock, Rome; 2 grandchildren, Jesse Lee Medlock and Mollie Mae Medlock, both of Rome; nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 1pm at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with his Pastor, Dr. Philip May and Dr. Bob Claytor officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Tuesday from 5 until 8pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Wednesday at 12:30pm and include: Steve Robinson, Ken Kizziah, Tommy Rhyne, Johnny Rhyne, Mark Paris, Ray Davis, Johnny Davis, Bob Bryant, Don Cook, Hulyn Kight, and Sammy Langley.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.