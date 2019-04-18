Mr. Ralph Kerns, Jr., age 77, of Cave Spring, passed away Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mr. Kerns was born in Chattooga County, GA on July 23, 1941, son of the late Ralph Kerns, Sr. and the late Stella Selman Kerns. He was also preceded in death by a son, Roderick Todd “Boo” Kerns, by a grandson, Will Shaw, and by a brother, Robert “Bobby” Kerns. Mr. Kerns attended Cave Spring Schools and served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with General Electric here in Rome for 33 years. He enjoyed bowling and spending time in his garage. Mr. Kerns was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, the former JoAnn Goss, to whom he was married on July 23, 1979; 2 daughters, LaVerne Pruitt (Steve), Cave Spring, and Dawn Shaw (Jerry), Cave Spring; 5 grandchildren, Steven Pruitt (Sarah), Albany, GA, Stevanie Bell (Clay), Cave Spring, Lacey Shaw, Cave Spring, Molly Oakes, Rome, and Maggie Oakes, Rome; his great granddaughter, Mary Grace Pruitt, Albany, GA; a sister, Lynn Mills, Cave Spring; a brother, Alvin Kerns, Cave Spring; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Ted Fuller and the Rev. Mark Purser will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 11am until 12:45pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 12:30pm and include: Steven Pruitt, Steve Pruitt, Jerry Shaw, Knight Manis, Wesley Manis, and Tim Baker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Prospect Cemetery Fund, c/o Lynn Mills, 1099 Morgan Dairy Road, Cave Spring, GA 30124.