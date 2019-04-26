Mr. Nathan Michael Holt, age 43, of Rome passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, due to a motorcycle accident.

Nathan was born on October 14, 1975, in DuBois, PA son of the Rev. Michael Holt and Jeanine Holt. He graduated from Ridgeway High School in Pennsylvania and pursued training as a pipefitter with Local Union 72 in Atlanta. Nathan was associated with Action Electric. He was a devoted motorcyclist and never met stranger. Once you were befriended by Nathan, he was your friend for life. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hugh & Jeanne Holt and Don & Helen Coughenour.

Survivors include two daughters, Renae Massey (Robert), Athens, TN, Charity Holt Mauldin, Iota, TN; son, Jaxton Michael Holt, Calhoun, step-son, Donovan Singleton, White; step-daughter, Kaylee Reed, Calhoun; two grandchildren, Ansleigh Grace Massey, Athens, TN, Thomas Kennedy, Iota, TN; parents, Michael & Jeanine Holt, Rome; two sisters, Joy Scowden (Adam), Rome, Sharon Walsh (Matt), FL; two brothers, Robert Weaver (Lilliana), FL, Michael Poppalardo, FL; longtime friend, Crystal Johnson, White; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 20019, at 4:00 PM, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Pastor Jody Hagerty officiating. In accordance with Nathan’s wishes, he will be cremated following services.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM.

Several of Nathan’s friends will honor him by being his honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made for his son, Jaxton Holt, to River of Life Ministries, 100 Dodd Street NW, Rome, GA 30165 or the GoFundMe at http://www.gofundme.com/nathan-nate-holt.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.READ LESS

