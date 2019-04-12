Mr. Mickey Vernon Bradford, age 58, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his residence.

Mickey was born in Rome, GA on August 13, 1960, son of the late Howard Bradford and the late Elizabeth Tidwell Waits Bradford. He worked in construction most of his life.

Mickey is survived by his son, Dillan Bradford; his granddaughter, Bailey Marie Bradford; his sister and her husband, Yvonne and Alan Warner; his stepson, Irby Joe Trotter; his stepdaughter, Charlena Trotter; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Alton Stamey officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 12:00 pm until the service time.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 1:30 pm and include: Jamie Warner, Kelley Warner, Joel Swanson, Tommy Swanson, Irby Joe Trotter, Haley Warner, Kenneth Vaughn, Tommy George and Dillan Bradford.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.