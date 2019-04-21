MR. MICHAEL LEE “YANK” ORGAN, age 66, of Rollins Drive, Summerville, Georgia passed away, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in O’Fallon, Ill. following an extended illness. Born in Apple River, Ill. on August 25, 1952, a son of the late Chester O. Organ. Mr. Organ was a millwright machinist for Local #1263. He was preceded in death by his mother and step father, the late Helen and Glen Light, son, the late K. P. Organ, and brothers, the late Les, Joe, and Gary Organ.

Surviving are His wife, Sherry Martin Organ; daughters & spouse, Kayla (Brandon) Roberts, Miamisburg, OH. & Lindy Organ, O’Fallon, Ill.; sons & spouses, Clint Organ, O’Fallon, Ill., Bret (Crystal) Organ, Miamisburg, OH., Jon Organ & Samantha Johnson, LaFayette; sisters & spouses, Debbie (Al) Beighley, Beloit, WS., Patty (Spence) Brown, Muscatine, IW.; brothers & spouses, Raymond (Glenda) Organ, Bakersfield, CA, Chet (Denise) Organ, Beloit, WS.; grandchildren, Samantha, Alexandra, Cooper, Rebecca, Garrett, Jacob, Maiah, Peyton, Grant, Aiden, Graham; several Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23rd, at 11:00 A.M. from the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Biddle, Rev. Billy Wright, and Clint Organ officiating, interment in Lyerly Cemetery. Active Pallbearers Clint Organ, Bret Organ, Jon Organ, Joseph Crowe, Jimmy Scruggs, and Charles Stoker; Honorary Pallbearers the “ROMEO” Club at McDonald’s. The Family will receive friends Monday from 6 until 8 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mr. Michael Lee (Yank) Organ.