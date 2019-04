Mr. Mark A. Norton, age 64, of Cedartown passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was born November 19, 1954 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Mr. Norton is survived by his wife, Patrica Smith.

In honoring Mr. Norton’s wishes, he will be cremated and no formal services will be held.

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown is honored to serve the family of Mr. Mark A Norton.