Mr. Malcolm Foss, Sr, age 79, of Armuchee passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Collegedale, Tennessee. Malcolm was born in Rome, Georgia to Richard Herbert and Nellie Josephine (Alford) Foss on June 4, 1939. He was a graduate of Rome High School, Berry College, and Jacksonville State University. Malcolm served honorably in the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War. He worked as an accountant and Floyd Medical Center until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church in Rome. He was preceded in death by his brother, R. H. ‘Sonny” Foss III.

He married Joy Ann Black of Centre, Alabama in 1974 and was the loving father of two, Malcolm (Lori Ann)Foss, Jr. and LeAnn (Bret) Alexander, grandchildren Ella Alexander, Caleb Alexander, Laurel Foss, Merritt Foss, brothers, Jim (Beth) Foss, sisters, JoEllen (Bill) Strain, sister in law, Thelma Foss, also survive.

Malcolm always woke early for quiet time to read his Bible and pray. He had a gentle, welcoming nature, and he never met a stranger. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his children and grandchildren, working outdoors with his cows or in the garden, and watching the Braves play. He will be remembered most for his contagious smile and his sayings. In lieu of flowers, those who wish are invited to make a donation in Malcolm’s name to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation at 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017 (www.alzinfo.org)

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P. M. Thursday April 25, 2019 at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Post Five Honor Guard conducting full military rites. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour at Pleasant ValleyNorht Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road, NW Rome, Ga. 30165.