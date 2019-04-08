Mr. Lonnie Dorsey Hall, age 77, of Silver Creek, passed away Thursday evening, April 4, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Hall was born in Silver Creek, GA on November 9, 1941, son of the late George William Hall and the late Annis Dorsett Hall. He was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Billie Frances Beck and Wynette Clements, and by 4 brothers, Gerald, Ralph, Ted, and Brannon Hall. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Hall was owner and operator of Hall Brothers Masonry Company, which he founded with his brother many years earlier. He was a former Mason and Shriner and was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include his wife, the former Joyce Ann Abernathy, to whom he was married on March 24, 1961; 2 daughters, Debra Hall Locklear (Charlie), Silver Creek, and Susan Hall Holtzclaw (Tony), Aragon; his son, David Hall, Silver Creek; 4 grandchildren, Nikki Nichols (Tony), Silver Creek, Kristin Holtzclaw, Aragon, Amber Cooper (Justin), Taylorsville, and Kevin Hall, Rome; 5 great grandchildren, Blaine Nichols, Lynley Nichols, Ryley Nichols, Kylee Abernathy, and Levi Cooper; a sister, Delores Hall, Browns Mill, NJ; 2 brothers, Bob Hall, Cedartown, and Clayton Hall, Cave Spring; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 1pm at the graveside in Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.