Mr. Larry Charles Galloway, age 80 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born on December 5, 1938 in Cedartown. He was the son of the late Lester Charles Galloway and Flonnie Mae Day Cooper.

Mr. Galloway is survived by his daughter, Susan Coppock; sister, Iris Petersmarck (Harry); grandchildren, Matt Walker and Trent Walker and great-grandson, Bowen Hunter Walker.

Mr. Galloway is preceded in death by his father; mother; step-father, Jim Walker Cooper; wife, Mary Frances Shiflett Galloway; and brothers, Gary Galloway and Bill “Dood” Cooper.

A graveside service for Mr. Larry Charles Galloway will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 one o’clock in the afternoon at Northview Cemetery with Rev. Jamie Anderson, Rev. Henry Wright and Mrs. Iris Petersmarck officiating.

The family of Mr. Galloway will receive family and friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from six o’clock in the evening until eight o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The family is accepting flowers; however, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Matt Walker, Trent Walker, Wil Easterwood, Jamie Moon, Bailey Brown and Dustin Wood.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Larry Charles Galloway.