Mr. Joel Lee Garner, age 66, of Cedartown, Georgia passed away suddenly on Sunday morning, April 21, 2019.

He was born on November 5, 1952 in Esom Hill, Georgia a son of the late John Lewis Garner and the late Audrey Pruitt Garner. In addition to his father and mother he was also preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Garner Jones. Mr. Garner had been self employed as a Locksmith and was a member of the Second Baptist Church of Cedartown.

Joel Garner is survived by his wife, Yvonne Tanner Garner; brothers and sisters in law, John & Kim Garner, Terry & Janelle Garner, Mike & Renee Garner, Jimmy Garner and David Holcomb; sisters and brother in law, Pat & Euzeal Jones and Marsha Brown. A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Joel Lee Garner will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Stringer officiating. Interment will follow in the Polk Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, April 23, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

The following Gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers: Cody Tanner, Chane Henderson, Billy Hainds, Mark Garner, Casey McGee and Ryan Tanner.

