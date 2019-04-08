Mr. Herbert William Phillips, Sr., age 73, of Rome, passed away on April 7, 2019 at Floyd Medical Center.

He was born in Briceville, TN, on April 19, 1945, son of the late Lonnie Phillips and Ruth Hunter Phillips. He was a member of Mount Calvary Freewill Baptist Church. Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his parents; son, Herbert William “Herbie” Phillips, Jr.; brother Lonnie “Punkin” Phillips, Jr.; and sister, Oma Taylor.

Survivors include his children Kim and Dale McCullough, Karen and Johnny Gravitt, and Kerry and Nathan Culberson; sisters, Mary and Dennis Leinart, Karen Taylor, Barbara “Barbie” Williams, Sharla Phillips, Shirley Hatmaker, and Dorothy Phillips; brothers, Robert Phillips and David Phillips; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville with Rev. Adrian Craig officiating. Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery, Plainville. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Herbert William Phillips, Sr.

