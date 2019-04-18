Mr. Fred Calvin Robinson, age 93 of Rome, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born on October 16, 1925 in Chatsworth, Georgia. He was the son of the late J.W. and Bessie Baggett Robinson.

Mr. Robinson was a Veteran of the United States Navy.

Mr. Robinson is survived by his daughters, Jennifer R. Wilson (Harold), Dinah R. Brock (David), and Cynthia R. Parker; sister, Polly Callison; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Robinson is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lilly Jean Irwin Robinson; and sisters, Ruth Ramsey, Mae Terry, Grace Novosel, and Betty Novosel.

In keeping with Mr. Robinson’s wishes, he was cremated. A memorial service for Mr. Fred Calvin Robinson will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at two o’clock in the afternoon at the Renaissance Marquis (3126 Cedartown Highway, Rome, GA 30161) with Rev. Wayne Benefield and Rev. Mike Ellis officiating.

The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted and memorial donations can be sent to the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 101 N. College Street, Cedartown, GA 30125 or Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3923 Antioch Road, Cedartown, GA 30125.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Fred Calvin Robinson.