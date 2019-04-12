Mr. Franklin Eugene “Josh” Tudor, age 84, of Armuchee, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Tudor was born on December 24, 1934, in Summerville, GA, son of the late Alvin Lee Tudor and the late Clemmie Dawson Tudor. He graduated from Subligna High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Inland Container after 41 years. Mr. Tudor was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he was a member and served as a Deacon for 40 plus years. Josh enjoyed blue grass music and was known to play the Banjo. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and having regular Sunday dinners. He was a member of Floyd Springs Lodge #167 F. & A. M. for over 50 years. Josh was preceded in death by a son, Joe Frank “Buster” Tudor, by two brothers, George Ed Tudor and Alvin Lee Tudor, Jr., and by a sister, Arlene Tudor.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy “Dot” McBurnett Tudor, Armuchee; daughter, Brenda Tudor Johnson (Tim), Armuchee; daughter-in-law, Kelly Tudor, Summerville; four grandchildren, Hunter Johnson, Summerville, Hannah Johnson, Summerville, Dawson Tudor, Rome, and Gavin Rood, Summerville; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Dr. Rick Langston and the Rev. Kenneth Jennings officiating. Interment will follow in the Fishers Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church on Friday by 1:30 PM and include: Hunter Johnson, Dawson Tudor, Gavin Rood, Mason Shedd, Andy Hughes and James Green.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.