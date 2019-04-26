Mr. Floyd Franklin “Frank” Gentry, Sr., age 69, of Plainville, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at a local hospital after a brief illness.

Mr. Gentry was born in Rome, Georgia on January 2, 1950, son of the late Leroy Gentry and the late Lillie Carroll Gentry. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Joey Gravitte, by a brother, Edward Gentry, and by 2 sisters, Sandra Stroud and Sue Kinsey. Mr. Gentry was of the Baptist faith and was the former owner of Frank Gentry Construction.

Survivors include a son, Frank Gentry, Jr. (Mandy), Calhoun; a daughter, Cindy Gentry-Watson (Elmer), Shannon; two step-daughters, Sandy Hefner (Daryle), Calhoun, and Shelly Wells (Ronnie), Calhoun; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 5pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Ronnie Wells and the Rev. Adrian Craig officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 3 until 4:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 4:30pm and include: Jake Gentry, Justin Highfield, Randy Patterson, Wayne Kinsey, Johnny House and Chris Kinsey.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, 3002 Maple Road, has charge of the funeral arrangements.