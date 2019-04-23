Mr. Edward Lee Russell, age 91, of Rome, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mr. Russell was born in Armuchee, GA on April 19, 1928, son of the late Wallace Roland Russell and the late Mary Bell Gentry Russell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Lee Yarbrough Russell, by a granddaughter, Brandy Mathis, and by 3 brothers, his twin, Howard Russell, George Russell, and Herbert Russell. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Floyd County Public Works for many years. Mr. Russell was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Sandra Gail Russell, Rome; his son, Timothy Edward Russell, Rome; his granddaughter, Sandy Mathis, Rome; 3 great grandchildren, Shaun, Bryan, and Blake Mathis, all of Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. David Howard and the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30pm and include: Gary Yarbrough, Wayne Yarbrough, Gary Kellett, Greg Kellett, Eddie McAlister, and Matt Russell.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.