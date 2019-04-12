Mr. Earl Raymond Alred, age 91, of Rome passed away Monday April 8, 2019.

Mr. Alred was born May 5, 1927, in Floyd County a son of late Arthur Lee Alred, and Mary Lou Nelson Alred. He was a member of the Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, for many years he was a route salesman for many dairies and Marita Bread, later retiring from Southern Key Board. Mr. Alred was a veteran of the United States Army serving during WWII. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Nealy Alred on March 1, 2015, brothers, Shelby, Gordon, Arthur Jr. James, Richard Alred, sisters, Dorothy Hughes, Frances Glenn, Margaret Warren, Mary Sue Vernon, Betty Jo Hendrix.

Survivors include, three Sons, Rev. Steve (Diane) Alred, Acworth; Phillip Alred, Ellijay; David Alred, Cartersville; daughter, Jennifer Brock, Acworth; brother, Eugene Alred, Colorado Springs, Colorado; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, with Rev. Steve Alred, Rev. Max Tucker, Rev. Jeremy Albright, and Ross Freeman, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Shanklin-Attaway Post Five Honor Guard conducting full military honors. The family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. until the service hour at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, 1410 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Ga. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, Phillip Alred, David Alred, Michael Alred, Adam Alred, Danny Nix, and Patrick Alred.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.