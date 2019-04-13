Mr. Dennis Luther “D. L.” Shields, age 102, of Rome, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Shields was born in Murray County, Georgia on August 6, 1916, son of the late Luther Jackson Shields and the late Virgie Carver Shields. He married the former Mary Lou Couey on December 24, 1937, and she preceded him in death on March 24, 1978. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Shields was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Joe Van Barnes, and by 5 sisters. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving from 1944-1946 in World War II. Mr. Shields was a charter member of Community Chapel Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon as well as many other positions in the church. He worked for a number of years for Celanese Fibers in Rome and later retired from Floyd County Public Works.

Survivors include a daughter, Carolyn Barnes, Silver Creek; a son, Dennis L. Shields, II (Pam), Bogart; a brother, Jack Shields (Frances), Austell; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; his “Angel” and caregiver, Angie Middleton; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Max Tucker and the Rev. David Harper officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 10:30am and include: Taylor Barnes, Andrew Harper, Aaron Harper, Jackie Shields, Tim Couey and B. J. McClain.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

