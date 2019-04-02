Mr. David Lynn Langston, Jr., age 54, of Menlo, GA, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Langston was born February 1, 1965, in Dalton, GA, son of the late David Lynn Langston, Sr. and Eula Mae Quinton Langston. He was a member of the Summerville First Baptist Church where he taught the Young Adult Sunday School Class for 20 years. Mr. Langston was a longtime employee of Parker Systems where he worked as a licensed electrician. He was also a licensed pilot and Past President of the Trion Band Boosters.

Mr. Langston is survived by his wife, Connie Majors Langston; sons and daughter-in-law, Sean and Kaci Langston, Lee Langston; daughters and son-in-law, Ashley and Josh Thompson, Madison Langston; brothers, Jared DeForrest Langston and Eugene Thomas Langston; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Jerry Norton; and 4 granddaughters.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. Langston are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Mason Funeral Home.